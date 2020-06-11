HEXO (HEXO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to HEXO (HEXO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.01, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for HEXO with a $0.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.63 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, HEXO has an average volume of 14.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HEXO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

