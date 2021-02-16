HEXO (HEXO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Hold rating to HEXO (HEXO) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $3.02.

Based on HEXO’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.47 million and GAAP net loss of $4.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60.02 million.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.