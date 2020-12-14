HEXO (HEXO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on HEXO (HEXO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HEXO with a $0.73 average price target, a -33.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.24 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, HEXO has an average volume of 17.47M.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.