HEXO (HEXO) Receives a Hold from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk reiterated a Hold rating on HEXO (HEXO) today and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 46.9% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Constellation Brands, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HEXO with a $8.27 average price target, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

HEXO’s market cap is currently $884.3M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.13.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

