Hexcel (HXL) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Michael Sison from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel (HXL). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Sison covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, RPM International, and LyondellBasell.

Hexcel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.91, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report issued on October 9, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.57 and a one-year low of $24.54. Currently, Hexcel has an average volume of 803.6K.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other. The Composite Materials segment comprises of carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight high strength composite structures, engineered core and honeycomb products with added functionality, and additive manufacturing. The company was founded by Roger C. Steele and Roscoe T. Hughes in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

