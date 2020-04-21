Hexcel (HXL) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel (HXL) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.03, close to its 52-week low of $28.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Hexcel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.70, which is a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Goldman Sachs also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Hexcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $564 million and net profit of $73.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $561 million and had a net profit of $66.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HXL in relation to earlier this year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other. The Composite Materials segment comprises of carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight high strength composite structures, engineered core and honeycomb products with added functionality, and additive manufacturing. The company was founded by Roger C. Steele and Roscoe T. Hughes in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.