Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Sell rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 82.6% success rate. Cabral covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Pure Storage, and NetApp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Hold with an average price target of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s market cap is currently $19.26B and has a P/E ratio of 19.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments.