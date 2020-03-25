Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Seagate Tech, and Pure Storage.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.36, a 48.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.95 billion and net profit of $333 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.55 billion and had a net profit of $177 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a broad portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment comprises of enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses of any size, offering secure connectivity for campus and branch environments, operating under the Aruba brand. The Financial Services segment offers investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, information technology consumption, utility programs and asset management services. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

