Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.26, close to its 52-week low of $11.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $15.32 average price target, representing a 28.7% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s market cap is currently $15.85B and has a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments.