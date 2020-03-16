Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on March 12, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.86, close to its 52-week low of $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Hold with an average price target of $14.25, which is a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s market cap is currently $12.7B and has a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments.