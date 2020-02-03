Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on January 31, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Hess Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Based on Hess Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.7 million.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

