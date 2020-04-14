Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as CNX Midstream Partners, Magellan Midstream, and Pembina Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hess Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, an 84.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Hess Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $195 million and net profit of $19.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $170 million and had a net profit of $18.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture, and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars, and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.