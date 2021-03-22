Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.69, close to its 52-week high of $23.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hess Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hess Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $267 million and net profit of $6.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $16.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HESM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture, and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars, and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.