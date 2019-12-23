Hess (HES) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Doug Leggate maintained a Buy rating on Hess (HES) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Leggate is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Leggate covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Marathon Petroleum, and Conocophillips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hess with a $74.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hess’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and GAAP net loss of $212 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.84 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HES in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.