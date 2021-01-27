Hess (HES) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Piper Sandler gave Hess (NYSE: HES) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Hess today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Hess has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.31, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Hess’ market cap is currently $17.56B and has a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.21.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Midstream segment provides fee-based services including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane, primarily in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota. The company was founded by Leon Hess in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.