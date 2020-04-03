Hess (HES) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Buy rating on Hess (HES) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 45.6% success rate. Read covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell A, and Canadian Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hess with a $51.40 average price target, representing a 52.4% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Stephens also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

Based on Hess’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion and GAAP net loss of $222 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.65 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HES in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Midstream segment provides fee-based services including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane, primarily in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota. The company was founded by Leon Hess in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.