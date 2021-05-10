Heska (HSKA) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Heska (HSKA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $200.05, close to its 52-week high of $217.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heska with a $240.00 average price target.

Based on Heska’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.32 million and net profit of $2.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.73 million.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health and Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals. The Core Companion Animal Health segment includes point of care diagnostic laboratory instruments and supplies, imaging instruments, software, and services as well as single use diagnostic and other tests, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. The Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle, but also for equine, porcine, avian, feline, and canine. Heska was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.