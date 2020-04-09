Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.2% and a 32.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hertz Global Holdings with a $18.60 average price target, a 191.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.86 and a one-year low of $3.19. Currently, Hertz Global Holdings has an average volume of 6.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. provides car rental services. It operates as a vehicle rental business globally through its Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty car rental brands. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Rental Car, International Rental Car, and All Other Operations. The U.S. Rental Car segment deals with rental of vehicles, as well as sales of ancillary products and services in the U.S. The International Rental Car segment provides rental and leasing of vehicles, as well as sales of ancillary products and services internationally. All Other Operations segment offers vehicle leasing and fleet management services, and other business activities through its subsidiary DonLen. Hertz Global Holdings was in 2015 and is headquartered in Estero, FL.

Read More on HTZ: