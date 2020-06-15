Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.29, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hertz Global Holdings is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.33.

The company has a one-year high of $20.85 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Hertz Global Holdings has an average volume of 59.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HTZ in relation to earlier this year.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. provides car rental services. It operates as a vehicle rental business globally through its Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty car rental brands. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Rental Car, International Rental Car, and All Other Operations. The U.S. Rental Car segment deals with rental of vehicles, as well as sales of ancillary products and services in the U.S. The International Rental Car segment provides rental and leasing of vehicles, as well as sales of ancillary products and services internationally. All Other Operations segment offers vehicle leasing and fleet management services, and other business activities through its subsidiary DonLen. Hertz Global Holdings was in 2015 and is headquartered in Estero, FL.

