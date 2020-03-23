Hershey Co (HSY) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co (HSY) today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.82, close to its 52-week low of $111.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hershey Co with a $150.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hershey Co’s market cap is currently $24.69B and has a P/E ratio of 21.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 135 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HSY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Hershey Co. engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other.