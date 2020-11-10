Hershey Co (HSY) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co (HSY) yesterday and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hershey Co with a $159.30 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $161.83 and a one-year low of $109.88. Currently, Hershey Co has an average volume of 750.6K.

The Hershey Co. engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada. The International and Other segment is the combination of all other operating segments which are not individually material, including those geographic regions where the company operates outside of North America. Its brands include Hershey’s, Reese’s, and Kisses. The company was founded by Milton S. Hershey in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, PA.

