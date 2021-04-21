Hershey Co (HSY) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co (HSY), with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.29.

The company has a one-year high of $163.19 and a one-year low of $125.50. Currently, Hershey Co has an average volume of 985.2K.

Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Co. is one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world. The company manufactures and markets chocolate and sugar confectionery products such as cookies, cakes, milkshakes, drinks, and many more that are produced globally. Its brands include Hershey’s, Reese’s, and Kisses. The company operates through two geographical segments: North America and International and Other.