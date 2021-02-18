Hersha Hospitality (HT) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.23.

Bellisario has an average return of 26.6% when recommending Hersha Hospitality.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is ranked #1631 out of 7322 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $6.75 average price target, representing a -24.7% downside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.42 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 429.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.