Hersha Hospitality (HT) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT) on February 23 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Hersha Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.40, representing a -36.2% downside. In a report issued on February 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.98 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 441.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.