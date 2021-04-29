Hersha Hospitality (HT) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 70.4% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $9.93 average price target, representing a -7.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.05 and a one-year low of $3.62. Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 475K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.