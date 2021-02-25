Hersha Hospitality (HT) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Sunstone Hotel, and Avis Budget.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hersha Hospitality is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.40, which is a -33.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Hersha Hospitality’s market cap is currently $451.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.