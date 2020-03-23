Hersha Hospitality (HT) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.61, close to its 52-week low of $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $6.92 average price target, which is a 104.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Hersha Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

