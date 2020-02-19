Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.50.

Based on Heron Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $33.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $49.56 million.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. The company develops products by using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer based drug delivery technology. Its products include SUSTOL, Pipeline, Cinvanti and HTX-011.