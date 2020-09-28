Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Cowen & Co. gave Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 45.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Heron Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heron Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.67 million and GAAP net loss of $55.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. The company develops products by using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer based drug delivery technology. Its products include SUSTOL, Pipeline, Cinvanti and HTX-011. The company has additional clinical and preclinical-stage programs in the area of pain management, all of which utilize its bio erodible, injectable and implantable delivery systems. Heron Therapeutics was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.