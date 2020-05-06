Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and Stifel Nicolaus gave Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 37.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.00, representing a 158.0% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on Heron Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.08 million and GAAP net loss of $57.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.56 million.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. The company develops products by using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer based drug delivery technology. Its products include SUSTOL, Pipeline, Cinvanti and HTX-011. The company has additional clinical and preclinical-stage programs in the area of pain management, all of which utilize its bio erodible, injectable and implantable delivery systems. Heron Therapeutics was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

