Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.68, close to its 52-week low of $15.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $37.83 average price target, a 103.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.65 and a one-year low of $15.68. Currently, Heron Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.1M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. The company develops products by using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer based drug delivery technology. Its products include SUSTOL, Pipeline, Cinvanti and HTX-011.

Read More on HRTX: