Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Stifel Nicolaus gave Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 42.8% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $37.83 average price target, implying a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Heron Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $33.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $49.56 million.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. The company develops products by using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer based drug delivery technology. Its products include SUSTOL, Pipeline, Cinvanti and HTX-011.

