Hermes International (HESAF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Hermes International (HESAF) to Buy on January 13 and set a price target of EUR950.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1090.42, close to its 52-week high of $1104.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Ahold Delhaize, Daimler, and Adidas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hermes International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1035.75.

The company has a one-year high of $1104.16 and a one-year low of $546.74. Currently, Hermes International has an average volume of 124.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches. The company was founded by Thierry Hermès on June 1, 1938 and is headquartered in Paris, France.