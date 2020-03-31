Hermes International (HESAF) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital upgraded Hermes International (HESAF) to Buy, with a price target of EUR640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $735.50.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $657.35.

The company has a one-year high of $803.03 and a one-year low of $546.74. Currently, Hermes International has an average volume of 240.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches. The company was founded by Thierry Hermès on June 1, 1938 and is headquartered in Paris, France.