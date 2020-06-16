Hermes International (HESAF) Got Some Good News

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International (HESAF) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR820.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $823.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Swatch Group Bearer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $710.82 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hermes International’s market cap is currently $85.83B and has a P/E ratio of 51.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches. The company was founded by Thierry Hermès on June 1, 1938 and is headquartered in Paris, France.