Heritage Global (HGBL) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Heritage Global (HGBL), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.00, a 63.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Heritage Global’s market cap is currently $104.2M and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage Global Inc is a diversified financial services company. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. It specializes in acting as an adviser, as well as acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, accounts receivable portfolios, and intellectual property.