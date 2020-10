Heritage Financial (HFWA) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Heritage Financial (HFWA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

The the analyst consensus on Heritage Financial is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.25 and a one-year low of $14.65. Currently, Heritage Financial has an average volume of 162.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.