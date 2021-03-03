Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $11.30. Currently, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average volume of 60.6K.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.