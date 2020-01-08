Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.85, close to its 52-week high of $32.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 63.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean with a $31.00 average price target.

Heritage-Crystal Clean’s market cap is currently $715.3M and has a P/E ratio of 55.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments.