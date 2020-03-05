Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released yesterday, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage-Crystal Clean is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a one-year high of $32.58 and a one-year low of $22.49. Currently, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average volume of 38.02K.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments.