Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Heritage Commerce (HTBK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 85.7% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Heritage Commerce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.02 million and net profit of $10.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.68 million and had a net profit of $11.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTBK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2020, Robert Moles, a Director at HTBK bought 3,500 shares for a total of $12,495.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.