Hercules Capital (HTGC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Hercules Capital (HTGC) received a Buy rating and a $17.50 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 76.2% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Gladstone Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hercules Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.43, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Hercules Capital’s market cap is currently $1.97B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTGC in relation to earlier this year.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on providing senior secured loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The company was founded by Manuel A. Henriquez in December 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.