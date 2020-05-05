Hercules Capital (HTGC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Hercules Capital (HTGC) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.2% and a 39.7% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hercules Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.43, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hercules Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.34 million and net profit of $44.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.14 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on providing senior secured loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The company was founded by Manuel A. Henriquez in December 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More on HTGC: