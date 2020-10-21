Herc Holdings (HRI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings (HRI) on October 19 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.61, close to its 52-week high of $50.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Jacobs Engineering, and Aecom Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Herc Holdings with a $48.33 average price target, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Herc Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.35B and has a P/E ratio of 31.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.37.

Herc Holdings, Inc., engages as a equipment rental suppliers. It operates through the United States, and International geographical segments. It offers equipment rental, used equipment sales, solutions, account management, and credit application. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL.