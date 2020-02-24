Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) Gets a Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Markets

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja reiterated a Buy rating on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) on February 20 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.72, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

Raja has an average return of 31.8% when recommending Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is ranked #5272 out of 5976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.57 million.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver disease. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.