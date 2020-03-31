Henry Schein (HSIC) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Henry Schein (HSIC), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 46.6% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Henry Schein is a Hold with an average price target of $69.00.

The company has a one-year high of $73.99 and a one-year low of $41.85. Currently, Henry Schein has an average volume of 1.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HSIC in relation to earlier this year.

Henry Schein, Inc. engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins. The Technology & Value-Added Services segment offers financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services practice, technology, network and hardware services. The company was founded by Henry Schein and Esther Schein in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.