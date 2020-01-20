Henry Schein (HSIC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 16, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Henry Schein (HSIC), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.29, close to its 52-week high of $72.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Henry Schein is a Hold with an average price target of $71.57, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Henry Schein’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $133 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HSIC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Henry Schein, Inc. engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments.