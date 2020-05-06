Henry Schein (HSIC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Henry Schein (HSIC) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Henry Schein is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

Based on Henry Schein’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.67 billion and net profit of $330 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.47 billion and had a net profit of $133 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HSIC in relation to earlier this year.

Henry Schein, Inc. engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins. The Technology & Value-Added Services segment offers financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services practice, technology, network and hardware services. The company was founded by Henry Schein and Esther Schein in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

