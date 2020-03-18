Helmerich & Payne (HP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Helmerich & Payne (HP) on March 16 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.01, close to its 52-week low of $14.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helmerich & Payne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.96, representing a 133.1% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.80 and a one-year low of $14.06. Currently, Helmerich & Payne has an average volume of 2.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HP in relation to earlier this year.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in contract drilling of oil and gas well. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, International Land and Helmerich and Payne Technologies.

