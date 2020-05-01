Helmerich & Payne (HP) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Helmerich & Payne (HP) yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.77, close to its 52-week low of $12.40.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Helmerich & Payne with a $26.15 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.68 and a one-year low of $12.40. Currently, Helmerich & Payne has an average volume of 3.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HP in relation to earlier this year.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in contract drilling of oil and gas well. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, International Land and Helmerich and Payne Technologies. The U.S. Land segment operates its drilling business primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Utah, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia and Nevada. The Offshore segment conducts its business in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment operates in six international locations including Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Mozambique. The Helmerich and Payne Technologies segment focuses on developing, promoting and commercializing technologies designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of drilling operations, as well as wellbore quality and placement. The company was founded by Walter Helmerich Hugo II and William Payne in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

